Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $435.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

