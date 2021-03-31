Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

WHR opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $225.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

