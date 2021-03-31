Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,891,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

