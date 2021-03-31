Raymond James Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NYSE:DIN opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

