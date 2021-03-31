Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

