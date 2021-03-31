Razor Network (RAZOR) One Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $28.74 million and $1.54 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00315961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00811545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00082883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

