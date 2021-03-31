RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

