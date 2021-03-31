RCM Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

