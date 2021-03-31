Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for bluebird bio (BLUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE):

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00.

3/28/2021 – bluebird bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/16/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/14/2021 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/10/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00.

3/8/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “bluebird reported narrower than expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant boost for the company. The European launch of Zynteglo continues to progress, well. Additionally, the multiple myeloma program- idecabtagene vicleucel, partnered with Bristol Myers, continues to advance with the submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. “

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

bluebird bio stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

