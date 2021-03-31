Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

