Record (LON:REC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.00

Record plc (LON:REC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 216353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £138.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.64.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

