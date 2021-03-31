Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.