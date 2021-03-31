Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $46,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

