Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

REED stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

