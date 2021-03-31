Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $57.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 61,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

