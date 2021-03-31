Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 96 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 55.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Adobe by 19.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 166.0% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.