Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CX Institutional increased its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 61,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,252. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

