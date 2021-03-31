Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,055,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,350,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

