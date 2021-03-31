Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.85 Million Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,461. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

