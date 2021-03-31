Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

REKR stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

