Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 43,717 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

UPLD stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

