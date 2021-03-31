Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of HMN Financial worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

