Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.