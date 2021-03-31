Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

