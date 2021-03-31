Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

