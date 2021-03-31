Research Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of DOOO opened at $85.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

