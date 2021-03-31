Research Analysts Set Expectations for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Mengniu Dairy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $66.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

