Research Analysts Set Expectations for WestRock’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WestRock in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

WRK opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

