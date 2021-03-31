Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.27 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

