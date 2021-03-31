Reviewing Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.07 billion 2.10 $565.00 million $4.91 35.82 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 5.40 $33.34 million $0.65 21.34

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Expedia Group and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 14 15 0 2.47 Verra Mobility 0 1 4 0 2.80

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $141.73, suggesting a potential downside of 19.41%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -30.64% -21.33% -3.99% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

