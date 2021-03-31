Reviewing Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get VICI Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VICI Properties and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 16 1 2.95 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

VICI Properties presently has a consensus price target of $28.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $894.80 million 16.93 $545.96 million $1.48 19.06 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.59 $279.91 million $0.80 14.08

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 64.43% 7.59% 4.24% Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Lexington Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.