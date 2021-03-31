Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,642,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,060,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 560,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,921. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.