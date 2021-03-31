Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,830 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GoPro were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

