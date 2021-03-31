Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,105 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

