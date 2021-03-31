Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBK. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

