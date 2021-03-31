Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.14 Million Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nkarta were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,781,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nkarta stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

