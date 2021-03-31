Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

RICOY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

