Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $51.51

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $49.80. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 63,425 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

