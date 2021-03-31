RMPL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $604,689.76 and $89.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 596,773.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00266077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.00922369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00076473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RMPL’s total supply is 755,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,387 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

