Robert D. Wright Sells 132,149 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PBPB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 482,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

