Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

AMRC stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,779,784.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,708,612.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ameresco by 263.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

