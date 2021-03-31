Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.07. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

