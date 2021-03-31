Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $9.01 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 179,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. 560,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.