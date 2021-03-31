Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,740,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.98% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 1,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,038. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

