Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.05. 257,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.36.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

