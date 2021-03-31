Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.17. 25,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

