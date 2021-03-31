Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE:RMO traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 538,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,650. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

RMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

