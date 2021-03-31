Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $321.80

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.80 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 361.20 ($4.72). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 598,107 shares traded.

ROR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.58 ($4.24).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

