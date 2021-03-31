Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

AIM opened at C$5.28 on Monday. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.34 million and a PE ratio of 85.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.13.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

