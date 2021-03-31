RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $4.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

RES opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

